Protest in Sofia in Support of Father Paolo Cortesi

A group of Bulgarians from a civil society pressure group held a protest outside the Presidency in Sofia on March, 12 in solidarity with Father Paolo Cortesi, the Roman Catholic priest recalled from Bulgaria after receiving death threats for sheltering a family of Syrian refugees in the northern town of Belene, according to Dnevnik.



The group called on head of state President Rumen Radev to support the priest, to condemn manifestations of Nazism and xenophobia and to use ‘’all the power given to him by the constitution’’ to counter illegal actions by mayors and municipal councillors across the country.



There were representatives of the New Republic – the leader Radan Kanev, Traicho Traikov, Metodi Andreev and some people from Yes,Bulgaria.



There is also an internet petition in support of Father Paolo Cortesi and his return to Bulgaria. The action was organized by the NGO Foundation Truth and Memory.