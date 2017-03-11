At Least 40 Killed in Twin Bombing in Damascus’s Old City
Two bombs killed at least 40 people, mostly Iraqis and wounded 120 more who were going to pray at a nearby shrine, the Iraqi foreign ministry said, cited by Reuters.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attack, which the Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV station said had been carried out by two suicide bombers.
Syria State TV aired footage from the scene showing blood-soaked streets and several damaged buses in a car park, apparently where the explosions went off near Bab al-Saghir cemetery.
The cemetery is one of the capital’s most ancient and is where several prominent religious figures are buried.
- » German Police order Essen Shopping Mall Shut Due to Attack Threat
- » President of Kosovo Threatens to Quit
- » Istanbul helicopter crash: Four Russians among seven dead (Updated)
- » Tusk: EU ready to respond to Britain’s exit notification within 48 hours
- » Man Arrested after injuring 7 People in Düsseldorf axe attack
- » Jarosław Kaczyński: EU on Path Towards Disintegration, Ruled by Germany