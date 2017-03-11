At Least 40 Killed in Twin Bombing in Damascus’s Old City

Two bombs killed at least 40 people, mostly Iraqis and wounded 120 more who were going to pray at a nearby shrine, the Iraqi foreign ministry said, cited by Reuters.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Saturday’s attack, which the Hezbollah-run al-Manar TV station said had been carried out by two suicide bombers.

Syria State TV aired footage from the scene showing blood-soaked streets and several damaged buses in a car park, apparently where the explosions went off near Bab al-Saghir cemetery.

The cemetery is one of the capital’s most ancient and is where several prominent religious figures are buried.