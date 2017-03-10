Price of Water in Sofia Must Go Up by 18%

The price of water in Sofia will go up by 18% and reach BGN 2.16/cubic metre, showed estimates of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (KEVR).

The plan of the company was returned by the regulator to be reviewed and to achieve less price increase.

The proposal of the commission has to be discussed by the end of the week.

