Bulgaria to Speak Out against Multi-Speed Europe

Bulgaria will voice its position against the model of multi-speed Europe suggested as one option by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the government has decided.



Clarifying the country's position for the European Council due on Thursday, ministers have reached a conclusion that Bulgaria should advocate for reaching consensus on common goals and solidarity with front-line states in the migrant crisis.



Sofia will also call for access to the Schengen visa information system which will enable realtime checks of information on those crossing the border.