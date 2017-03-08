Bulgaria to Speak Out against Multi-Speed Europe
Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | March 8, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria will voice its position against the model of multi-speed Europe suggested as one option by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, the government has decided.
Clarifying the country's position for the European Council due on Thursday, ministers have reached a conclusion that Bulgaria should advocate for reaching consensus on common goals and solidarity with front-line states in the migrant crisis.
Sofia will also call for access to the Schengen visa information system which will enable realtime checks of information on those crossing the border.
