Bulgarian Socialist Leader Elected Vice President of Socialist International

Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) chair Korneliya Ninova has been elected to the presidium of the Socialist International, her party says.

In a vote during the global body's meeting in Cartagena, Columbia, she has been picked by 150 delegates.

There are as many as 32 Vice Presidential seats in the presidium.

The BSP says Ninova's nomination was proposed personally by Luis Ayala, the organization's Secretary General.