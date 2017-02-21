270 Refugees Evacuated in Harmanli Centre Due To Fire
File photo, BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
270 refugees from the centre in Harmanli have been evacuated because of a fire.
270 refugees from the centre in Harmanli have been evacuated because of a fire.
The signal about the incident was submitted slightly after midnight. The fire broke out in a warehouse on the first floor. 270 of the residents in the building were evacuated to other rooms.
This is the second fire in the camp. At the end of January, a fire broke out in the canteen and some of the rooms. 500 people were evacuated then.
The investigation is focusing on two theories - carelessness or a technical fault in the electricity installation.
- » Bulgarians Wishing To Vote Abroad Have One Week Left To Apply
- » Trakia Highway Closed Due To Cistern Crash
- » Inspections To Be Launched of Tunnels Along Lyulin, Hemus Highways
- » Report on Inspections of Public Procurement Orders Not To Be Made Public
- » Report on Public Procurement Orders To Be Published
- » Another ex-MP Leaving Bulgaria's Patriotic Front
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)