270 Refugees Evacuated in Harmanli Centre Due To Fire

270 refugees from the centre in Harmanli have been evacuated because of a fire.

The signal about the incident was submitted slightly after midnight. The fire broke out in a warehouse on the first floor. 270 of the residents in the building were evacuated to other rooms.

This is the second fire in the camp. At the end of January, a fire broke out in the canteen and some of the rooms. 500 people were evacuated then.

The investigation is focusing on two theories - carelessness or a technical fault in the electricity installation.



