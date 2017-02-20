New Ceasefire Agreement To Enter Into Force in Ukraine

A new ceasefire agreement must enter into force in Eastern Ukraine as of Monday, reported BNR.

It was negotiated by the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine during a meeting at the Conference on Security in Munich.

The diplomatic group known as the Normandy Four also agreed to launch a new round of political negotiations as of March 1 for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Part of the process is the exchange of prisoners of war and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Over the last ten days, OSCE representatives in the region of Donetsk documented on several occasions the use of heavy weapons by both sides in the conflict, which contradicts the Minsk Protocol, added BNR.



