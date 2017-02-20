New Ceasefire Agreement To Enter Into Force in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | February 20, 2017, Monday // 15:37| Views: 355 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Ceasefire Agreement To Enter Into Force in Ukraine

A new ceasefire agreement must enter into force in Eastern Ukraine as of Monday, reported BNR.

It was negotiated by the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine during a meeting at the Conference on Security in Munich.

The diplomatic group known as the Normandy Four also agreed to launch a new round of political negotiations as of March 1 for resolving the conflict in Ukraine. Part of the process is the exchange of prisoners of war and the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Over the last ten days, OSCE representatives in the region of Donetsk documented on several occasions the use of heavy weapons by both sides in the conflict, which contradicts the Minsk Protocol, added BNR.


Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, OCSE, ceasefire, Normandy four, France, Russia, Germany, Munich Conference
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria