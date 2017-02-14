At Least 16 Bulgarian Tunnels Pose Risk to Travelers

There are at least sixteen tunnels that pose moderate-to-high risk to travelers in Bulgaria, officials say.



The Road Infrastructure Agency says the most dangerous ones include some in Veliko Tarnovo, in the area of Lovech, and three others in northern and western Bulgaria, namely Topli dol, Vitinya and Echemishka.



It was in Echemishka, northeast of the capital Sofia, that a woman was smashed by a lamp that fell off the ceiling earlier in February.



The tunnel was reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon.

Many others are also left into disrepair due to lack of funding needed to repair them over the last "two or more decades," news website Mediapool.bg quotes the head of the agency, Pirin Penchev, as saying. Penchev was appointed after many of the agency officials were dismissed following the incident.



A full list of dangerous tunnels will be presented later on Tuesday.