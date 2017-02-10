Germany To Expedite Deportation of Migrants

World » EU | February 10, 2017, Friday // 16:46| Views: 579 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Germany To Expedite Deportation of Migrants BGNES

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister – presidents of German provinces have agreed on the accelerated deportation of migrants who have requested but have not received asylum status in the country.

The ruling coalition has approved a 16-point plan making accelerated deportation possible.

The plan was drafted after the attack against a Christmas bazaar in Berlin in December. The attack was carried out by a Tunisian who was refused refugee status but stayed in Germany nevertheless.

The measures envisage strict control of the place of residence of the candidates for asylum.

A centre for coordination of mass expulsion will also be created. The centre will conduct expedited procedures for the preparation of necessary documents in problematic cases.

Such centres may be established in the separate provinces.

Migrants who agree to leave the country voluntarily will receive a one-off financial assistance.

A total of EUR 90 M will be allocated by Germany for this purpose in 2017.

It is expected that the number of deported persons this year will rise significantly due to the fact that authorities are already ready with processing and inspection of the documents of almost all migrants who have entered the country requesting asylum status and a significant part of these will not receive such a status.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Angela Merkel, migrants, deportation, German provinces, Christmas bazaar, terrorist attack, expulsion
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria