Germany To Expedite Deportation of Migrants

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the minister – presidents of German provinces have agreed on the accelerated deportation of migrants who have requested but have not received asylum status in the country.

The ruling coalition has approved a 16-point plan making accelerated deportation possible.

The plan was drafted after the attack against a Christmas bazaar in Berlin in December. The attack was carried out by a Tunisian who was refused refugee status but stayed in Germany nevertheless.

The measures envisage strict control of the place of residence of the candidates for asylum.

A centre for coordination of mass expulsion will also be created. The centre will conduct expedited procedures for the preparation of necessary documents in problematic cases.

Such centres may be established in the separate provinces.

Migrants who agree to leave the country voluntarily will receive a one-off financial assistance.

A total of EUR 90 M will be allocated by Germany for this purpose in 2017.

It is expected that the number of deported persons this year will rise significantly due to the fact that authorities are already ready with processing and inspection of the documents of almost all migrants who have entered the country requesting asylum status and a significant part of these will not receive such a status.