18 Migrants, Three Traffickers Detained by Bulgarian Police

February 9, 2017, Thursday
18 migrants have been detained by the police near the Kalotina border cross checkpoint. A day later, three traffickers were arrested as well.

The migrants, including six children, were discovered at the back of a truck during an inspection of Border Police.

All of the foreigners had valid documents issued by the State Agency for Refugees.

17 were from Afghanistan and one foreigner was from Pakistan.

The driver of the truck, a Serbian citizen, has been arrested as well.

The three traffickers, two men and a woman, related to the case were arrested a day later in Dragoman.

Investigation on the case is ongoing.

