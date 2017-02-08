Bulgaria’s PM Dismisses Chiefs at Road Agency

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 8, 2017, Wednesday // 17:03| Views: 1020 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s PM Dismisses Chiefs at Road Agency BGNES

Interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov has announced that criminal negligence must be penalised and dismissed the chairman of Road Infrastructure Agency (API) Doncho Atanasov, as well as the director of Avtomagistrala EAD – Parashkev Krastev.

Because of the death in the Echemishka tunnel, Georgi Zlatev, head of the roads directorate, has also been dismissed, announced Gerdzhikov to journalists at the Council of Ministers.

Gerdzhikov added that the head of Road Infrastructure Agency tendered in his resignation himself.

The PM said that he has asked Regional Minister Spas Ponikolov for the dismissal of the head of the regional roads directorate Sofia, as well as the chief of the road service Hemus.

Gerdzhikov announced that he has ordered an inspection of all road facilities in the country.

“As for the Hemus highway, I undertake a commitment that it will be back in operation by February 13,” said the PM.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ognyan Gerdzhikov, Echemishka, Road Infrastructure Agency, incident, tunnel, Hemus Highway
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria