Bulgaria’s PM Dismisses Chiefs at Road Agency

Interim PM Ognyan Gerdzhikov has announced that criminal negligence must be penalised and dismissed the chairman of Road Infrastructure Agency (API) Doncho Atanasov, as well as the director of Avtomagistrala EAD – Parashkev Krastev.

Because of the death in the Echemishka tunnel, Georgi Zlatev, head of the roads directorate, has also been dismissed, announced Gerdzhikov to journalists at the Council of Ministers.

Gerdzhikov added that the head of Road Infrastructure Agency tendered in his resignation himself.

The PM said that he has asked Regional Minister Spas Ponikolov for the dismissal of the head of the regional roads directorate Sofia, as well as the chief of the road service Hemus.

Gerdzhikov announced that he has ordered an inspection of all road facilities in the country.

“As for the Hemus highway, I undertake a commitment that it will be back in operation by February 13,” said the PM.