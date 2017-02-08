Bulgaria's Govt Dismisses Half of Regional Governors, Appoints New Ones

The Council of Ministers (government) building in Sofia, Bulgaria. File photo, BGNES

Fourteen of the twenty-eight regional governors of Bulgaria have been replaced, the cabinet has said after a regular meeting.

There will be new governors in Blagoevgrad, Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Vratsa, Kardzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Silistra, Sofia-region, the capital Sofia, Targovishte, Haskovo, Shumen, and Yambol.

The government cites "a review of their work" and complaints filed against them.

Regional governors have some competences in the organization of elections - one of the few key tasks of the current interim government.

In the capital Sofia, the new governor takes over after his predecessor was appointed ad interim.

The previous caretaker government (in office between August and November 2014) also reshuffled some Regional Governor offices.

regional governors, interim government
