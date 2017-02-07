CEC Announces Public Procurement Order for BGN 90,000

The Central Election Commission has announced a public procurement order for consultancy services for the organisation and holding of an explanatory campaign in Internet media and the management of communications via Facebook during the upcoming elections for MPs on March 26.

According to the announcement published on the website of the Public Procurement Orders Agency, the estimated value of the order is BGN 90,000 (VAT excluded).

The main tasks of the winner of the order will be to manage communications via Facebook and the website of CEC, as well as the drafting of a media plan for the Internet campaign.

One of the main requirements is for the winner of the order to have had carried out at least three activities on subjects similar or identical to the subject of the public procurement order in the last three years.

Offers must be submitted by February 13 and valid until April 15 - three weeks after the elections.

