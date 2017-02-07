Fewer Europeans Support Further EU Integration

World » EU | February 7, 2017, Tuesday // 20:04| Views: 1133 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Fewer Europeans Support Further EU Integration BGNES

After US President Donald Trump approved of Brexit and called the EU a transport vehicle for Germany, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk called on the leaders of member-states to adopt serious measures which confirm the processes of further integration.

But the majority of citizens of some countries in the EU disagree with such further integration and rather approve of disintegration in the EU.

According to a survey of Pew Research Centre, cited by BNR, 68% of Greeks think that some of the common European powers must be returned to the national government, while only 8% approve of further integration.

The same survey showed that 39% of Italians, 35% of the French and 44% of the Dutch are against deeper integration within the framework of the EU and demand greater powers for national governments.

The fact that 43% of the Germans are against further integration, while merely 26% support it is of special significance.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Tusk, Donald Trump, EU, Brexit, Integration, greece, Italy, Germany
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria