Bulgarian Woman Dies as Tunnel Lamp Falls on Car

Society » INCIDENTS | February 5, 2017, Sunday // 19:17| Views: 2031 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Woman Dies as Tunnel Lamp Falls on Car File photo, BGNES

A lamp has fallen off the ceiling of a busy tunnel, hitting a car and killing a passenger next to the driver along Hemus motorway.

Echemishka tunnel, in northeastern Bulgaria, has two separate tubes, one of which is closed for repairs. The other, where the incident took place, has not undergone any kind of overhaul since it was opened in 1985.

The driver, who is the victim's brother, was not hit. The 64-year-old woman died immediately.

Spas Popnikolov, interim Regional Development Ministers, said the tunnel will remain closed until it is safe enough to go through it, calling the current situation "unacceptable".

Echemishka tunnel is a busy route, with tens of thousands of vehicles passing through it every day.

The repair of the other tube costs an estimated BGN 20 M.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria