Bulgarian Woman Dies as Tunnel Lamp Falls on Car

A lamp has fallen off the ceiling of a busy tunnel, hitting a car and killing a passenger next to the driver along Hemus motorway.

Echemishka tunnel, in northeastern Bulgaria, has two separate tubes, one of which is closed for repairs. The other, where the incident took place, has not undergone any kind of overhaul since it was opened in 1985.

The driver, who is the victim's brother, was not hit. The 64-year-old woman died immediately.

Spas Popnikolov, interim Regional Development Ministers, said the tunnel will remain closed until it is safe enough to go through it, calling the current situation "unacceptable".

Echemishka tunnel is a busy route, with tens of thousands of vehicles passing through it every day.

The repair of the other tube costs an estimated BGN 20 M.