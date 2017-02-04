BSP Estimates Parallel State Costs BGN 10 B, Promises To Close It Down

The election platform and new statutes of BSP will be discussed on Saturday and Sunday by nearly 800 delegates at the 49th Congress of the party.

Before the presentation of the platform, BSP leader Korneliya Ninova stated that there are two Bulgarias – an official one and a parallel one.

“The mafia, corruption, the wrong transition model have their own parallel state. How far does this parallel state extend? We pay from our own pockets – over BGN 2 B annually for health, over BGN 1.5 B for education, over BGN 3 B for monopolies and cartels, BGN 1 B in bribes, BGN 2 B for damages from set up public procurement orders. BGN 10 B for a parallel state. BGN 400 per family. We will close down this parallel state,” vowed Ninova.

The election platform envisages tax changes, including the introduction of a 20% tax for people with monthly income of over BGN 10,000 and tax breaks for young entrepreneurs.

The election promises include interest-free credits to young families for the purpose of purchasing a home, the abolition of fingerprint identification in hospitals, measures to keep young doctors in the country and others.

Lively debates are expected with respect to the new statutes. The draft envisages for the chairman of the party to be elected directly by the members and not by a Congress.

Socialists who have been MPs for 12 years will not be included in the candidate-deputy lists.