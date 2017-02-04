Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry Reports Positive Balance on Migrants

For the first time in years, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry reported a positive balance in terms of the number of migrants taken out of the country, compared to the number of foreign citizens who entered Bulgarian territory illegally.

Between January 1 and February 2, 2017, a total of 230 illegally residing citizens of foreign countries were taken out of the country. In the same period of time, a total of 179 illegal migrants were reported to have entered the country.

The main migration pressure in the last few months continues to be along the Bulgarian – Serbian border where 498 migrants were detained while trying to leave Bulgaria since the beginning of 2017.

In the same period of time, a mere 64 migrants were detained along the Bulgarian – Turkish border.

The migrants detained were mainly from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

According to data of Directorate Migration, at the beginning of February, there were slightly more than 5,000 foreign citizens – people with asylum status and migrants.

3,728 are placed at centres of the State Agency for Refugees, 984 are in centres of the closed type and nearly 500 are registered at external addresses.