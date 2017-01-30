Juncker: We Need A Lady As Bulgaria's EU Commissioner

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | January 30, 2017, Monday // 21:31| Views: 1862 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Juncker: We Need A Lady As Bulgaria's EU Commissioner BGNES

Bulgaria can wait with the nomination of a new Bulgarian European Commissioner until after the election of a new government, said Rumen Radev after his meeting with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“We have different options – either for the caretaker government to nominate this Commissioner, with all consequences for the electoral campaign, or to wait, when the electoral campaign is over, for the newly-elected government to make that decision. I wish to thank Mr Juncker for showing understanding and he may, respectively, wait. We know that it is really important for us to have a Commissioner as soon as possible but I thank him for this flexibility and understanding. This remains a decision for the Bulgarian government – when exactly the decision will be taken.”

Jean-Claude Juncker stated that he respects Bulgaria’s decision to wait with the nomination.

“We have not discussed names or positions. Besides, the decision on the specific position depends on the President of the EC, not on the Bulgarian government. I only mentioned to the president that we want a lady to be Bulgaria’s next commissioner. We have enough guys here,” said Juncker.

 

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EC, Juncker, Radev, European Commissioner, Brussels, visit
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria