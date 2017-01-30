Juncker: We Need A Lady As Bulgaria's EU Commissioner

Bulgaria can wait with the nomination of a new Bulgarian European Commissioner until after the election of a new government, said Rumen Radev after his meeting with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker.

“We have different options – either for the caretaker government to nominate this Commissioner, with all consequences for the electoral campaign, or to wait, when the electoral campaign is over, for the newly-elected government to make that decision. I wish to thank Mr Juncker for showing understanding and he may, respectively, wait. We know that it is really important for us to have a Commissioner as soon as possible but I thank him for this flexibility and understanding. This remains a decision for the Bulgarian government – when exactly the decision will be taken.”

Jean-Claude Juncker stated that he respects Bulgaria’s decision to wait with the nomination.

“We have not discussed names or positions. Besides, the decision on the specific position depends on the President of the EC, not on the Bulgarian government. I only mentioned to the president that we want a lady to be Bulgaria’s next commissioner. We have enough guys here,” said Juncker.