Greek Farmers Block Briefly Road to Thessaloniki

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | January 30, 2017, Monday // 18:17| Views: 1000 | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greek Farmers Block Briefly Road to Thessaloniki BGNES

Greek farmers protesting for a sixth consecutive day managed to close off briefly on Monday the road to Thessaloniki at the crossroads near Serres

Their tractors, which were on the side of the road, were moved onto the lanes in the afternoon. Thus, the police had to reroute traffic.

After about two hours, the farmers moved the machines again and unblocked traffic.

So far, there have been no attempts to reach the border cross checkpoint Kulata - Promahon or block the border.

