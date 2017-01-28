Migrant Influx in Bulgaria Continues To Dwindle

A mere 31 new migrants have been detained in the period January 20 – 26, reported BGNES.

Thus, the number of foreigners who have entered Bulgaria illegally and have been detained by the authorities since the beginning of the year is 143.

46 migrants have been taken out of the country last week – the total number of migrants deported in 2017 is 114.

At the moment, there are about 6,000 migrants on the territory of the country. 121 have tried to leave Bulgaria and move onto Western Europe but were detained at the Bulgarian-Serbian border.

About 4,000 foreigners are in centres of the State Agency for Refugees, about 1,000 are in centres of the “closed type” and 500 have stated that they will live outside of centres at their own expense.