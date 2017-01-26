Farmers' Blockade at Bulgaria-Greece Border 'Not Unlikely'

Greek farmers may be preparing to stage a blockade on their country's border with Bulgaria, a Greece-based Bulgarian journalist says.

Farmers have openly declared they may repeat their actions of last year, when a blockade - and a subsequent counter-blockade by Bulgarian truck drivers - significantly hampered movement in both directions across the border, Ivan Petrinski, the editor in chief of Athens-based Balgarski Novini ("Bulgarian News") daily, has told Focus Radio.

There has been "a recent attempt" at gathering agricultural machinery near Promachonas border crossing, where much of the blockade was last year.

Farmers staged roadblocks in 2016 to protest against planned austerity measures.

Earlier this year, reports emerged it was unlikely for the protest to be reiterated.

The blockades might not apply just to the border, but to several dozen spots across the country that will create "exceptional inconvenience" not only to transit passangers, but also to commuting and traveling locals.

"What is more, Greece's Agriculture Minister said a few days ago farmers are not quite the people who have a ground to strike," Petrinski has noted.