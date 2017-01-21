4 Turkish Tourists Rescued Near Bansko

Four Turkish snowboarders were rescued on Saturday morning in the Echmishte area over Bansko.

At the end of the day on Friday, they left the ski zone in order to make extreme descents.

In spite of the warnings for possible avalanches and the signs, they skied in the danger zone and got stuck in one of the ravines.

The tourists called the emergency number 112.

The rescue mission started late on Friday night and the tourists were found at about 01:00 hrs, reported BNR.

The life of the tourists is not in danger.