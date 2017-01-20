Reuters: Turkey Moving Ever Closer To Becoming Authoritarian State

Turkey’s Parliament has adopted another four articles of the constitutional reforms package which will extend the powers of President Recep Erdogan, reported Reuters.

Thus, the country is moving ever closer to becoming an authoritarian state.

If the changes are approved at the referendum as well, Erdogan will rule the country until 2029.

The reform will provide the president with the option of issuing decrees, declaring a state of emergency, appointing ministers and high-ranking state employees, as well as disbanding Parliament.

According to opposition parties, these powers will damage the mechanisms of control among the powers in the state.

In Erdogan’s opinion, however, the amendments will ensure the stability of the country and prevent the return of the weak coalition governments of the past.

Seven articles of the reform have yet to be voted and these will most probably be adopted by Parliament.

The reform package will be voted in its entirety on Friday night.