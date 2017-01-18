Bulgaria's Presidential Transition: What Comes Next (Part 1)

Several days of handing the Presidency over to Rumen Radev from Rosen Plevneliev are coming until the end of the week.

The end of Plevneliev's tenure symbolically begins with his last press conference on Wednesday morning where he will summarize the five years of holding the office.

Radev, who overwhelmingly won November's presidential election, will be sworn in on Thursday, January 19, at 10:00 local time (EET), alongside Vice President-elect Iliana Iotova.

The ceremony will be attended by President Rosen Plevneliev, Vice President Margarita Popova, outgoing PM Boyko Borisov, the outgoing ministers, members of the Constitutional Court, the Prosecutor General, representatives of the diplomatic corps and state institutions, and the chairs of the Supreme Administrative Court and the Supreme Court of Cessations.

During his oath of office, he will have to pronounce the following words: "I swear in the name of the Republic of Bulgaria to abide by the Constitution and the laws of the state and to be led in all my actions by the will of the people."

On Sunday, Rosen Plevneliev will officially leave the office, with Radev taking over at a ceremony that begins in front of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Sofia.

Plevneliev and Radev will attend a joint mass at the cathedral and will go on to the Presidency at noontime, with Radev and Iotova then walking the outgoing presidential pair out of the building.

It is then that tough work begins for Radev, with several key decisions expected to be made within a week after he assumes the office.

Find out more about them in Part 2, due on Thursday.