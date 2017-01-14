Yes, Bulgaria Receives Offers of Co-operation

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 14, 2017, Saturday // 11:12| Views: 1408 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Yes, Bulgaria Receives Offers of Co-operation BGNES

The Greens party, DEOS, DSB and “Citizens” of the first Reformist Bloc are the parties and political partners that have expressed interest in a pre-election coalition with Yes, Bulgaria of Hristo Ivanov.

It is still early to talk about a coalition, stated Ivanov.

“Talks are a function of the structuring of bodies and the beginning of their work. We have a lot of organisational work ahead of us. At this stage, we remain with the idea that we need broad interaction but the actual shape of that interaction is a matter of the future,” said Ivanov.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: yes, Bulgaria, DEOS, DSB, Greens, Ivanov, elections, Reformist Bloc
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria