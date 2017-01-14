Yes, Bulgaria Receives Offers of Co-operation

The Greens party, DEOS, DSB and “Citizens” of the first Reformist Bloc are the parties and political partners that have expressed interest in a pre-election coalition with Yes, Bulgaria of Hristo Ivanov.

It is still early to talk about a coalition, stated Ivanov.

“Talks are a function of the structuring of bodies and the beginning of their work. We have a lot of organisational work ahead of us. At this stage, we remain with the idea that we need broad interaction but the actual shape of that interaction is a matter of the future,” said Ivanov.