Yes, Bulgaria Receives Offers of Co-operation
BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Greens party, DEOS, DSB and “Citizens” of the first Reformist Bloc are the parties and political partners that have expressed interest in a pre-election coalition with Yes, Bulgaria of Hristo Ivanov.
It is still early to talk about a coalition, stated Ivanov.
“Talks are a function of the structuring of bodies and the beginning of their work. We have a lot of organisational work ahead of us. At this stage, we remain with the idea that we need broad interaction but the actual shape of that interaction is a matter of the future,” said Ivanov.
- » Konstantin Prodanov Elected Head of Bulgarian Ex-President's Party
- » Bulgarian PM's Party to Seek from Members Advice on Future Coalition
- » Bulgaria's ABV Party to Elect New Leader
- » Tsvetanov: GERB Not To Form Coalition In Order To Govern
- » Code Yellow Declared for Nine Regions in Bulgaria
- » Radev: It Is Positive That Trump Is No Slave to Political Prejudices
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)