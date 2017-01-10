Romania Turns Down Emergency Power Supply Request from Bulgaria

Business » ENERGY | January 10, 2017, Tuesday // 08:38| Views: 2468 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Romania Turns Down Emergency Power Supply Request from Bulgaria File photo, BGNES

Bulgaria on Monday demanded electricity supplies from Romania but the request was refused, local media quote Romanian officials as saying.

Problems in the electricity distrubution system, linked to harsh weather conditions and increased power consumption, triggered authorities to sent the request, according to the Bulgarian National Television.

Private NOVA TV broadcaster says that according to Romania's Energy Minister Florian-Toma Petcu, Bucharest did not grant the request as its own electricity consumption had increased due to the bad weather.

"Taking into account the delicate situation in which Romania could be placed, we did not take the commitment and said we were unable to help," NOVA quotes Petcu as saying citing the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA).

Bulgaria's move was a matter of routine in such situations, according to the Electricity System Operator (ESO), the company in charge of planning, coordinating and controlling the power system.

ESO has added the usual electricity exports are ongoing despite the crisis.

According to bTV broadcaster, as of 19:00 local time (EET) on Monday consumption of power in Bulgaria peaked to 7700 MWh in the busy hours, an unprecedented amount for the past 20 years.

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: electricity, Electricity Sysem Operator, ESO, Bulgaria, Romania, Florian-Toma Petcu
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria