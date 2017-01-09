Bulgaria's Ex-Parliament Speaker 'Considered as Caretaker PM'

Politics » DOMESTIC | January 9, 2017, Monday // 10:31| Views: 1283 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Ex-Parliament Speaker 'Considered as Caretaker PM' Ognyan Gerdzhikov, former Bulgarian Parliament Speaker. File photo, BGNES

Former Parliament Speaker Ognyan Gerdzhikov has neither confirmed nor denied readiness to take over as Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister.

In an interview with public broadcaster BNT, Gerdzhikov has however, confirmed earlier reports he was approached about the issue.

"Let's have a solution first," he has told the BNT.

"There was a conversation in the most general terms, as an idea to which I have said neither "Yes" nor "No"... Whether it will be me in the end, that is the question."

Gerdzhikov served as Speaker of the National Assembly (the country's Parliament) between 2001 and 2005.

His name has been one of the most likely appointees as interim Prime Minister until the early election due in the spring.

A caretaker government will not be formed before President-elect Rumen Radev takes over on January 22.

But he says he is already drafting his team that will be in charge of organizing the snap election triggered by the resignation of Boyko Borisov, Bulgaria's Prime Minister.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ognyan Gerdzhikov, caretaker government, Rumen Radev
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria