Bulgaria's Ex-Parliament Speaker 'Considered as Caretaker PM'

Former Parliament Speaker Ognyan Gerdzhikov has neither confirmed nor denied readiness to take over as Bulgaria's caretaker Prime Minister.



In an interview with public broadcaster BNT, Gerdzhikov has however, confirmed earlier reports he was approached about the issue.



"Let's have a solution first," he has told the BNT.



"There was a conversation in the most general terms, as an idea to which I have said neither "Yes" nor "No"... Whether it will be me in the end, that is the question."



Gerdzhikov served as Speaker of the National Assembly (the country's Parliament) between 2001 and 2005.



His name has been one of the most likely appointees as interim Prime Minister until the early election due in the spring.



A caretaker government will not be formed before President-elect Rumen Radev takes over on January 22.



But he says he is already drafting his team that will be in charge of organizing the snap election triggered by the resignation of Boyko Borisov, Bulgaria's Prime Minister.