More Than Two Times Less Migrants Detained This Week

More than two times less migrants were detained last week, showed Interior Ministry data. A total of 73 persons were detained in an attempt to enter or leave the country. They are without registration, so there is no information when they entered the country or this is their first attempt.

At the Bulgarian-Turkish border, 30 people were detained – approximately the same number as the week before. Then, however, more people were arrested on the territory of the country – over 160.

This week this number was reduced to 23.

There is an increase in the number of people arrested at the Bulgarian-Serbian border in an attempt to leave the country. Over 200 people were detained, 20 of them had no registration.

Most of the new arrivals continue to come from Afghanistan.