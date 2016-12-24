More Than Two Times Less Migrants Detained This Week

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 24, 2016, Saturday // 11:01| Views: 408 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: More Than Two Times Less Migrants Detained This Week BGNES

More than two times less migrants were detained last week, showed Interior Ministry data. A total of 73 persons were detained in an attempt to enter or leave the country. They are without registration, so there is no information when they entered the country or this is their first attempt.

At the Bulgarian-Turkish border, 30 people were detained – approximately the same number as the week before. Then, however, more people were arrested on the territory of the country – over 160.

This week this number was reduced to 23.

There is an increase in the number of people arrested at the Bulgarian-Serbian border in an attempt to leave the country. Over 200 people were detained, 20 of them had no registration.

Most of the new arrivals continue to come from Afghanistan.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, turkey, Serbia, Afghanistan
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria