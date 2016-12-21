ECJ Rules Greek Law on Mass Layoffs Violates EU Rules

World » EU | December 21, 2016, Wednesday // 19:45| Views: 659 | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: ECJ Rules Greek Law on Mass Layoffs Violates EU Rules BGNES

The Greek law which forces employers to ask the government for approval when resorting to large-scale layoffs is too unclear and violates European laws, ruled the European Court of Justice on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

This complicates the negotiations of Athens with its international creditors.

The case was brought to the European Court in 2013 when the Greek government did not permit the Greek cement plant AGET Irakli, whose majority owner is Lafarge Holcim, to implement mass layoffs.

According to the European Court, the law violates European laws on the freedom of business.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, EU, ECJ, creditors
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria