ECJ Rules Greek Law on Mass Layoffs Violates EU Rules

The Greek law which forces employers to ask the government for approval when resorting to large-scale layoffs is too unclear and violates European laws, ruled the European Court of Justice on Wednesday, reported Reuters.

This complicates the negotiations of Athens with its international creditors.

The case was brought to the European Court in 2013 when the Greek government did not permit the Greek cement plant AGET Irakli, whose majority owner is Lafarge Holcim, to implement mass layoffs.

According to the European Court, the law violates European laws on the freedom of business.