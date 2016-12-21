ECJ Rules Greek Law on Mass Layoffs Violates EU Rules
BGNES
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Greek law which forces employers to ask the government for approval when resorting to large-scale layoffs is too unclear and violates European laws, ruled the European Court of Justice on Wednesday, reported Reuters.
This complicates the negotiations of Athens with its international creditors.
The case was brought to the European Court in 2013 when the Greek government did not permit the Greek cement plant AGET Irakli, whose majority owner is Lafarge Holcim, to implement mass layoffs.
According to the European Court, the law violates European laws on the freedom of business.
- » German Authorities Offer EUR 100,000 for Information Leading to Amri's Arrest
- » Germany To Strengthen Video Camera Surveillance
- » EC Proposes Freezing of Bank Accounts of Suspected Terrorists
- » Berlin Attack: German Police Looking for Tunisian Man
- » Manhunt for Berlin Attacker after IS Claims Responsibility
- » Scotland Wants To Remain Part of EU Common Market
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)