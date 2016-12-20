German Police Reckon Arrested Pakistani Is Not Real Perpetrator of Berlin Attack

German police reckon that the arrested Pakistani, suspected of the truck attack on Monday which killed 12 people, is not the real perpetrator, stated the chief of police in the capital Klaus Kandt, reported BNR.

According to Kandt, the suspect denies having carried out the attack and it is not certain that he was in fact the driver. This means that the real perpetrator might be at large. German police have called on citizens to be extra careful.

Meanwhile, a new shooting has been reported in the city of Wiesbaden, the capital of the federal province of Hessen. One person has been killed and two more injured. The police are looking for the shooter. Additional police units and a helicopter have been deployed.