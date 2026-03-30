Fourth Iranian Missile Enters Turkish Airspace, Shot Down by NATO Defenses

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 30, 2026, Monday // 21:10
Bulgaria: Fourth Iranian Missile Enters Turkish Airspace, Shot Down by NATO Defenses

A fourth ballistic missile linked to Iran has been intercepted after entering Turkish airspace, according to an official statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Defense. The projectile was detected as it crossed into national airspace and was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

This marks the latest in a series of similar incidents since the outbreak of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Earlier in the month, three other missiles were intercepted under comparable circumstances, prompting a formal reaction from Ankara, which issued warnings to Tehran over the repeated violations.

Iran has rejected responsibility for authorizing the launches and has suggested the creation of a joint investigative mechanism with Turkey to clarify the situation. Despite this, Turkish authorities подчеркed that they remain on high alert, stating that any threat targeting the country’s territory or airspace will be met with immediate and decisive action.

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Tags: Iran, missile, Turkish

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