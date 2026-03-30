Fourth Iranian Missile Enters Turkish Airspace, Shot Down by NATO Defenses

The Bet That Didn't Pay Off: How the US Miscalculated Its War Against Iran
Thirty-one days into Operation Epic Fury, the Islamic Republic is still standing. That single fact is the most damning verdict on how this war was conceived.
A fourth ballistic missile linked to Iran has been intercepted after entering Turkish airspace, according to an official statement from Turkey’s Ministry of Defense. The projectile was detected as it crossed into national airspace and was neutralized by NATO air and missile defense systems operating in the eastern Mediterranean.
This marks the latest in a series of similar incidents since the outbreak of the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Earlier in the month, three other missiles were intercepted under comparable circumstances, prompting a formal reaction from Ankara, which issued warnings to Tehran over the repeated violations.
Iran has rejected responsibility for authorizing the launches and has suggested the creation of a joint investigative mechanism with Turkey to clarify the situation. Despite this, Turkish authorities подчеркed that they remain on high alert, stating that any threat targeting the country’s territory or airspace will be met with immediate and decisive action.
Greece has reportedly expanded its regional air defense involvement, including measures linked to the protection of Bulgarian airspace, amid heightened tensions in the wider Middle East following strikes involving the US, Israel and Iran
A 23-year-old Bulgarian man has been arrested in Thessaloniki following a rapid police operation after a series of crimes committed within a short timeframe in northern Greece
Romania’s Ministry of National Defense has confirmed that a military drone crossed into Romanian airspace and later crashed, after being diverted during Ukrainian air defense activity
The deployment of Patriot missile system units by Greece, both domestically and in overseas missions, is reinforcing Athens’ diplomatic leverage at a time of shifting regional dynamics
The Romanian government is set to introduce an emergency ordinance declaring a crisis on the oil and petroleum products market, alongside a package of measures aimed at shielding both the economy and consumers.
The United States has granted a temporary extension to the operating license of the Serbian oil company NIS, which is currently under sanctions, according to Serbia’s Energy Minister Dubravka Džedović-Handanović.
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