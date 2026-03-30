Bulgaria and Ukraine Seal 10-Year Security Deal as PM Met With Zelensky in Kyiv

The visit of Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov to Kyiv resulted in the signing of a long-term security agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine, set to last at least ten years. The document, negotiated over an extended period, outlines cooperation across multiple areas, with a strong focus on defense, including joint production initiatives such as drones. The agreement was signed during Gyurov’s trip alongside five ministers, marking his first official visit to Ukraine since taking office.

Speaking after the signing, Gyurov stressed that Bulgaria will continue to stand by Ukraine, both during the ongoing war and in the country’s future reconstruction. He described the agreement as a step toward strengthening regional and Euro-Atlantic security, while also confirming Bulgaria’s contribution to NATO mechanisms. According to him, the partnership goes beyond military cooperation, extending into sectors such as innovation, science, transport connectivity and energy, with projects like the Vertical Gas Corridor and links between Alexandroupolis and Odesa highlighted as strategically important.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined that the agreement reflects sustained bilateral efforts and emphasized the value of Bulgaria’s continued support. He pointed to Ukraine’s experience in countering drone attacks and protecting infrastructure as an area of shared benefit, while also noting opportunities for cooperation in the energy sector. Kyiv is also seeking to involve Bulgarian companies in reconstruction projects, viewing Sofia as a key partner.

The talks also touched on the possible transfer of reactors from the Belene nuclear power plant, seen by Ukraine as a cost-effective option to replace lost capacity linked to the Zaporizhzhia facility. However, Gyurov made clear that any such decision rests with the Bulgarian parliament. Alongside defense and energy, education cooperation was also advanced, with a protocol signed to support the Bolgrad High School in Odesa region, a key institution for the Bulgarian community.

During the visit, Gyurov met not only with President Zelensky, but also with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude for Bulgaria’s political, military and humanitarian backing, including assistance to displaced citizens. At the same time, Svyrydenko raised expectations for Bulgaria’s support in broader European matters, including Ukraine’s EU path and regional energy issues.

Gyurov reiterated that Bulgaria backs a just and lasting peace, anchored in Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and confirmed that Sofia sees Kyiv as a long-term partner within both the European Union and NATO. The visit also included symbolic gestures, such as paying tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders and visiting sites damaged by Russian strikes, underscoring the human cost of the war.

The trip drew political reactions in Bulgaria as well, with criticism from the Bulgarian Socialist Party, which argued that the visit risks deepening domestic divisions ahead of elections. Despite this, Gyurov maintained that the government’s position remains consistent, framing the agreement as a political commitment to shared security and cooperation rather than a move requiring parliamentary ratification.