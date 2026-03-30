Bulgaria Crowned Champions in Jakarta After 1-0 Win Over Indonesia in FIFA Series Final

Sports | March 30, 2026, Monday // 18:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Crowned Champions in Jakarta After 1-0 Win Over Indonesia in FIFA Series Final

Bulgaria claimed the title at the FIFA Series 2026 tournament in Jakarta after edging hosts Indonesia 1-0 in the final match. The decisive moment came in the 38th minute, when Marin Petkov converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Zdravko Dimitrov inside the box.

Bulgaria national football team secured the win in front of 24,174 spectators at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, extending their run under head coach Alexander Dimitrov to three consecutive victories. The result also marked the team’s first clean sheet in this sequence of matches.

Earlier in the competition, Bulgaria reached the final after a dominant 10-2 win over the Solomon Islands in the semi-finals. Indonesia advanced by defeating St. Kitts and Nevis 4-0. In the third-place match, the Caribbean side overcame their Pacific opponents 4-2 in an open, high-scoring encounter.

The Bulgarian starting lineup featured Dimitar Mitov in goal, with Martin Georgiev, Petko Hristov, Teodor Ivanov and Dimitar Velkovski forming the defensive line. In midfield, Andrian Kraev, Filip Krastev and Kristiyan Stoyanov started, while Zdravko Dimitrov and Marin Petkov operated on the wings and Martin Minchev led the attack.

The opening phase saw Indonesia applying early pressure, earning several corners, but Bulgaria gradually settled and balanced the game. After around half an hour, Zdravko Dimitrov made a strong run into the penalty area and was brought down by Kevin Diks. The referee awarded a penalty after VAR review, which Petkov calmly finished to give Bulgaria the lead.

The second half continued with an even tempo. Filip Krastev was involved in a disputed challenge near the edge of the Indonesian box, though no foul was given. Indonesia responded with a dangerous passage of play that ended in a corner without major threat.

In the 72nd minute, Indonesia’s Ole Romenyproduced a curling shot from the edge of the area that beat the Bulgarian goalkeeper but struck the post, with Dimitar Mitov narrowly avoiding injury in the follow-up. Bulgaria responded defensively, with Dimitar Velkovski making a crucial clearance off the line after a dangerous cross in the 78th minute.

Late in the match, substitute Vladimir Nikolov missed a clear chance to double the lead after breaking through the defense and shooting from close range, only for the Indonesian goalkeeper to save. Shortly after, Mitov tested Bulgaria’s goal with a shot that struck the crossbar.

In the closing minutes, Zdravko Dimitrov had a free-kick opportunity to seal the result but failed to hit the target. Despite late pressure, Bulgaria held on to secure a 1-0 victory and lift the tournament trophy in Jakarta.

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Tags: Bulgaria, Indonesia, FIFA, title

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