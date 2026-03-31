Bulgaria Backs Ukraine’s EU Path as New Education and Reconstruction Deals Are Signed in Kyiv

World » UKRAINE | March 30, 2026, Monday // 17:11
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Backs Ukraine’s EU Path as New Education and Reconstruction Deals Are Signed in Kyiv Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov (left), Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko (right)

Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, during an official visit to Kyiv, reaffirmed Bulgaria’s continued support for Ukraine, stressing backing for its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, according to the government press service.

In talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, the two sides focused on expanding bilateral cooperation across several fields, including the economy, energy sector, defense industry, innovation, transport, and broader connectivity. Both delegations emphasized the potential for deeper practical engagement beyond political support.

The Ukrainian side expressed interest in involving Bulgarian companies in Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction efforts, highlighting opportunities for economic participation in rebuilding infrastructure and key sectors. The discussions also underscored shared interests in strengthening regional stability in the Black Sea area.

During the visit, education ministers Sergey Ignatov and Oksen Lisov signed a protocol concerning the Bolgrad High School “G. S. Rakovski” in the Odesa Oblast. The agreement is designed to ensure that Bulgarian children in Ukraine can continue receiving education in their native language within the framework of the historic institution, regarded as an important cultural and educational bridge between the two countries.

Gyurov noted that the Bolgrad High School, one of the oldest Bulgarian Revival schools, has historical significance and counts among its alumni prominent Bulgarian figures, including the first rector of Sofia University. He described the agreement as a step that reinforces cultural ties and opens the door for further cooperation in education and culture.

Separately, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nadezhda Neynsky held talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, addressing issues related to security, energy cooperation, railway connectivity restoration, and Ukraine’s path toward European integration. Neynsky reiterated that any lasting peace must be fair and sustainable, and reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s EU membership ambitions.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko, for her part, described Bulgaria’s visit as a sign of strong partnership built on shared values and historical connections, and thanked Sofia for its ongoing political, humanitarian, energy, and military-technical assistance, including support for displaced Ukrainian citizens and initiatives focused on children affected by the war.

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Tags: Ukraine, Bulgaria, Gyurov

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