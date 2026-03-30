Spain Bars US Aircraft Linked To Iran Strikes, Defies Trump Pressure

Business | March 30, 2026, Monday // 14:37
Bulgaria: Spain Bars US Aircraft Linked To Iran Strikes, Defies Trump Pressure

Spain has taken an additional step in distancing itself from the U.S.-led military campaign against Iran, announcing the closure of its airspace to American aircraft involved in the conflict. Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed the decision on Monday, making clear that Madrid will not permit either the use of its jointly operated military bases or its airspace for operations linked to the war.

Speaking in Madrid, Robles said the position had been communicated to U.S. forces from the outset. According to her, the restriction applies broadly to all actions connected to the conflict, reinforcing Spain’s earlier refusal to allow American access to bases on its territory.

The move was first reported by El Pais, citing military sources. The measure effectively forces U.S. warplanes to take alternative routes around Spain, a NATO ally, when heading toward targets in the Middle East. An exception remains in place for emergency situations, which are not covered by the ban.

Spain’s government has framed the decision as part of a wider policy of non-participation. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo, speaking to Cadena Ser radio, said the country would not support what it considers a war launched unilaterally and in violation of international law. The stance reflects a broader position adopted by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who has been among Europe’s most outspoken critics of both U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, describing them as reckless, unjust and illegal.

The dispute has strained relations with Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump has reacted sharply, warning of serious economic consequences. He has threatened to halt trade with Spain altogether and instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to cut off economic dealings. In earlier remarks, Trump accused Madrid of being uncooperative and signaled a willingness to escalate pressure.

Tensions have also had practical military implications. The United States relocated 15 aircraft, including refueling tankers, from the Rota and Moron bases in southern Spain after being denied permission to use them for operations targeting Iran.

Despite the threats, Sánchez has maintained his position. In a televised address, he rejected the idea of yielding under pressure, stating that Spain would not support actions it views as harmful globally or contrary to its own principles, even in the face of potential retaliation. He also warned that the conflict with Iran risks endangering millions of lives, likening it to “playing Russian roulette” on a global scale.

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Tags: Spain, US, airspace

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