Tuesday Brings Mixed Weather To Bulgaria With Sunshine And Later Showers

The final day of March will start with a temporary break in precipitation and more sunshine, most noticeable across Northern Bulgaria. Over the Danube Plain, a moderate west-northwesterly wind is expected. Morning temperatures nationwide will range between 0°C and 5°C, while in Sofia they will be close to 1°C.

As the day progresses, cloud cover will build again from the south, bringing new rainfall in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will remain relatively mild, between 10°C and 15°C, with around 11°C forecast in the capital.

Mountain areas will see predominantly cloudy conditions. Rain is expected to develop in the southern massifs after midday and will gradually turn into snow above elevations of 1200 meters. Temperatures at 1200 meters will reach about 3°C, while at 2000 meters they will stay below freezing, around minus 2°C. Winds in higher terrain will be from the southwest.

Along the Black Sea coast, clouds will dominate, with rainfall expected mainly along the southern coastline later in the day. Northern coastal areas will enjoy more sunshine. Air temperatures will peak at around 13°C, while sea water temperatures will remain between 8°C and 9°C. The sea will be calm, and atmospheric pressure will stay below the monthly average, with a slight downward trend.

On Wednesday morning, precipitation will ease again, though skies will remain mostly overcast. Rain will return in the afternoon from the south, while in mountainous regions above 1200 meters it will fall as snow. Winds will shift to a weak to moderate easterly direction.

During the night into Thursday, rainfall will spread across the entire country, becoming more substantial in Southern Bulgaria and in the mountains. A northwesterly wind will bring in slightly colder air, causing rain in lower mountain areas above roughly 700–800 meters to mix with or turn into snow. By Thursday afternoon, precipitation is expected to gradually weaken.

Conditions on Friday and Saturday will remain unsettled, with considerable cloud cover and intermittent light rain. Minimum temperatures will vary between 3°C and 8°C, while daytime highs will range from 11°C to 16°C, though values will be lower on Thursday and Friday in the higher plains of Western Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkan regions.