Vote-Buying Scandal Alert: Hundreds of Reports Flood Bulgarian Interior Ministry

Deputy Interior Minister Ivan Anchev has reported a significant number of signals related to electoral violations across Bulgaria, stating that 576 complaints have been registered so far concerning breaches of electoral law and citizens’ political rights ahead of the upcoming elections.

According to the Interior Ministry data presented at a briefing of the Coordination Council for Election Preparation, the largest number of reports have come from the Burgas Regional Directorate, followed by Sofia’s SDVR and the Vratsa region. Authorities noted that the majority of cases are linked to suspected vote buying, with 514 such signals recorded. In addition, 15 complaints concern illegal campaigning, while smaller numbers involve corporate voting and property damage.

Anchev also confirmed that 181 pre-trial proceedings have been opened in connection with these reports. The ministry has conducted 120 specialized police operations nationwide, which have resulted in the detention of 95 individuals suspected of involvement in election-related offenses.

In parallel, the Interior Ministry is strengthening its operational presence by deploying 200 officers from the General Directorate National Police across the country. The measure is aimed at improving monitoring and response capacity during the pre-election period and on election day itself.

A dedicated communications unit is also being set up within the National Emergency Number 112 system to handle incoming reports from citizens. The unit will operate under the supervision of the national police directorate and will process signals in real time, using dual verification channels to ensure that no report is delayed or ignored.

Officials emphasized that the expanded system is designed to improve coordination and transparency in handling election-related complaints. The initiative is part of broader preparations to ensure smoother electoral oversight, including faster processing of citizen alerts across all regions.

Separate updates from election administration authorities indicate that preparations for voting equipment are also underway, including the production of voting screens intended to replace traditional voting booths. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed work on identifying polling locations for Bulgarian citizens abroad, where more than 60,000 applications to vote have been submitted.

Authorities also noted ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Electronic Governance and the Central Election Commission to refine voting machine software and security systems, including hash code development. Additional measures are being prepared to assist visually impaired voters, aimed at improving accessibility during the election process.