Ukraine Open to Energy and Easter Truce as Zelensky Pushes Broader Peace Talks

World » UKRAINE | March 30, 2026, Monday // 13:51
Bulgaria: Ukraine Open to Energy and Easter Truce as Zelensky Pushes Broader Peace Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is prepared to accept a temporary ceasefire during the Easter period, as well as a broader pause in strikes on energy infrastructure, while stressing that any agreement must not undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty or dignity.

Speaking to journalists, Zelensky said Kyiv is open to multiple formats of a truce, including a full cessation of hostilities, a halt to attacks on energy facilities, and restrictions on strikes affecting infrastructure, maritime routes, and aerial space. He noted that Ukraine has already put forward similar proposals and remains willing to engage if the opposing side agrees, regardless of duration.

He added that such arrangements could also extend to food security and energy-related operations, effectively stopping missile and drone attacks altogether during the agreed period. However, he emphasized that Ukraine would not accept any compromises that would affect its independence or national integrity, even in the context of a temporary ceasefire.

Zelensky also argued that short pauses in fighting would not provide Russia with a meaningful military advantage, suggesting that claims about rapid strategic gains were unrealistic. He referred to earlier Russian statements at the beginning of the invasion in 2022, when expectations of capturing Kyiv quickly were not fulfilled.

In parallel remarks, the Ukrainian leader said diplomatic efforts involving Ukraine, Russia, and the United States have not collapsed but are currently delayed rather than abandoned. He explained that the postponement of trilateral talks is partly due to Washington’s current focus on developments related to Iran, though he insisted that negotiations remain active in principle.

Zelensky reiterated that a potential future meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States remains necessary. He said Ukraine is ready to participate in discussions held in neutral venues such as Switzerland or Turkey, depending on the agreement of international partners, while noting that the U.S. delegation has remained in Washington for the time being.

He also stated that key disagreements, particularly regarding territorial issues, continue to block progress. Ukraine supports freezing the current front line as a possible basis for a ceasefire, while Russia insists on Ukrainian withdrawal from parts of Donbas, a condition Kyiv rejects. According to Zelensky, the United States has indicated it would only provide security guarantees after a comprehensive peace agreement is reached.

Referring to the current diplomatic phase, Zelensky said Ukraine is “stronger than in the past six months” and argued that responsibility for moving negotiations forward now rests with both Washington and Moscow, as Kyiv awaits concrete steps from the other parties involved.

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Tags: Ukraine, Russia, Easter, ceasefire

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