Survey Snapshot: "Progressive Bulgaria" Tops GERB, Five Parties Enter Parliament

Politics | March 30, 2026, Monday // 12:02
Bulgaria: Survey Snapshot: "Progressive Bulgaria" Tops GERB, Five Parties Enter Parliament

A new representative survey conducted by the “Alpha Research” agency and financed by the Bulgarian National Radio outlines the current political landscape ahead of a potential 52nd National Assembly, showing five formations comfortably above the electoral threshold and significant shifts in voter preferences among those firmly committed to voting.

According to the data, if elections were held now, the leading force among decided voters would be “Progressive Bulgaria” with 30.8% support. In second place stands GERB, backed by 21.2% of respondents. The "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (PP–DB) coalition follows with 11.1%, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) registers 9.8%. “Revival” completes the group of parliamentary entrants with 6.9%. Several other parties remain below the threshold, including BSP–United Left at 3.9%, MECH at 3%, the “Siyanie” coalition at 2.8%, "Greatness" at 2.7%, Blue Bulgaria at 1.6%, TISP at 1.4%, APS at 1.2%, while other smaller formations collectively gather 3.6%.

The study, described as the first to capture sentiment during the ongoing election campaign, also notes a slight improvement in BSP support, with the party approaching the 4% barrier needed to enter parliament. In terms of turnout, 55.8% of respondents say they are certain they will vote, while 29.5% state they will not participate, and 14.7% remain undecided.

Expectations regarding post-election governance show that 43.1% of respondents anticipate a coalition cabinet. A further 23.4% believe the vote could fail to produce a stable majority, leading to new elections. Meanwhile, 14.4% expect a single-party majority, 12% have no clear opinion, and 7% foresee a short-lived expert or program government.

On the question of voting rights for Bulgarians abroad, 60% support their participation in parliamentary elections, while 33.8% oppose it, and just over 6% remain undecided.

When asked about the most urgent issue for a future government, 47% point to incomes and inflation. Another 33% prioritize tackling corruption and judicial reform, while 11.3% highlight economic development. Healthcare is selected by 7% of respondents, and infrastructure and roads by 1.2%.

Regarding strategic international orientation, a majority of 56.3% identify the European Union as Bulgaria’s key partner. Russia follows with 19.5%, the United States with 7.8%, China with 6.4%, and Turkey with 1.8%.

The survey was conducted between March 19 and March 26, 2026, using a nationally representative sample of 1,000 adults. The methodology involved a stratified two-stage sample with quotas based on key socio-demographic indicators, and data was collected through in-person standardized interviews using tablets at respondents’ homes.

Past surveys:

Trend - Latest Survey: “Progressive Bulgaria” Surges Ahead in April Elections Projection, GERB Trails Far Behind

Myara - New Survey Puts “Progressive Bulgaria” First, Six Parties Clear Threshold

Sova Harris Agency - Bulgaria’s Elections Poised for High Turnout: Six Parties Likely to Enter Parliament, Survey Shows

Gallup International Balkan - New Survey in Bulgaria: Radev’s Formation Tops Vote with 29.8%, No Party Near Majority

Alpha Research - Bulgaria: Five Parties Poised for Parliament as Radev’s Project Surges, Survey Shows

Center for Analysis and Marketing - Five Parties Projected to Enter Bulgaria’s Next Parliament, Radev’s Formation Leads - CAM Survey

Trend - Bulgaria: Radev’s Formation Leads with 32.7%, Five Parties Certain to Enter Parliament, According to a Survey

Myara - Bulgaria: Rumen Radev Leads with 33%, but Falls Short of Solo Rule, According to a Survey

Market Links - Former President Leads Early-Election Race in Bulgaria as the Liberals Trail in Third Place, Survey Shows

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Tags: voting, elections, Bulgaria, survey

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