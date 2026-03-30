“I Don’t Like Germans”: Sofia Knife Attack Suspect Held as Court Orders Psychiatric Exam

Crime | March 30, 2026, Monday // 11:05
Bulgaria: “I Don’t Like Germans”: Sofia Knife Attack Suspect Held as Court Orders Psychiatric Exam

The 39-year-old woman accused of stabbing four German citizens in central Sofia told the court, as she entered the courtroom, that she “does not like Germans.” The Sofia City Court is currently reviewing her pre-trial detention and has ruled that she will remain in permanent custody while the investigation continues.

During the hearing, the prosecution maintained its request for continued detention and formally charged her with attempted murder. According to witness statements presented in the case, the woman approached the victims from behind and shouted in both Bulgarian and English that she intended to kill them. The victims were all German nationals and were later hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident took place on March 26, initially in the area of the Vasil Levski National Stadium parking lot and later along Bulgaria Boulevard. Reports indicate that two men were first attacked, followed minutes later by two women, including an incident involving a public transport bus. In both cases, the attacker used a kitchen knife and allegedly stated she was “delivering justice.

The prosecution has also requested a mandatory psychiatric evaluation, while forensic experts have already prepared a preliminary assessment suggesting that the woman may suffer from paranoid schizophrenia. Due to insufficient medical documentation, authorities are considering placement in a psychiatric facility at the Lovech prison complex for further examination and evaluation of her criminal responsibility.

In court, the accused claimed she considered herself a “conscientious citizen” and argued that her actions were in the interest of society, requesting a lighter measure such as house arrest. Her lawyer stated that expert findings indicate she may not have understood the nature of her actions at the time of the attack.

The defendant also referred to earlier legal issues, claiming she had previously been detained in 2021 following an alleged incident in a shop, and insisted that she had been attacked in the past while authorities failed to respond adequately. She described the justice system as having failed her.

The prosecutor’s office is expected to seek psychiatric hospitalization as part of the ongoing proceedings. The court’s latest ruling keeps her in custody on the grounds that she could pose a risk of reoffending, while a final determination of her criminal responsibility is expected after further psychiatric evaluation within the coming month. The defendant’s mother has also stated that her daughter has struggled with aggression and emotional instability, particularly following the death of her father.

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Tags: Germans, woman, sofia, stabbing

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