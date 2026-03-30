Bulgarian Tennis Star Drops Out of Top 90 for First Time in 14 Years

Grigor Dimitrov has dropped out of the world’s top 90 in the latest ATP rankings, marking the first time in nearly 14 years that the Bulgarian tennis star has fallen outside this group. The decline follows his early elimination from the Masters tournament in Miami, where he was unable to defend a large number of points earned during the same event last season.

After the latest update, Grigor Dimitrov is ranked 93rd in the world with 645 points. His previous presence outside the top 90 dates back to May 2012, highlighting the length of his stay among tennis’ higher-ranked players before this recent setback.

A key factor in the drop was his failure to match last year’s strong performance in Florida, where he had reached the semifinals. The ranking shift was also influenced by results from other competitors, including Pablo Carreno Busta and Roman Andrés Burruchaga, who gained positions and contributed to the reshuffling of the standings.

Despite Dimitrov’s decline, Bulgarian tennis has seen a positive development from emerging talent Alexander Vassilev. The 18-year-old advanced to the quarterfinals of a Challenger event in Split, securing notable wins along the way and earning a significant rise of 103 places to move up to 892nd in the world rankings.

At the top of the ATP standings, Carlos Alcaraz remains world No. 1, followed by Jannik Sinner in second place, with Alexander Zverev occupying third position.