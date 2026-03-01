Cherni Lom River Overflows After Heavy Rains in Aprilovo, Emergency Teams Deployed

Water Prices Rise Across Bulgaria from March 1 After Regulator’s Decision
Water prices in a number of Bulgarian cities are increasing as of March 1, following a decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission
Heavy rainfall over the past several hours has caused a sharp rise in water levels of the Cherni Lom River in the vicinity of the village of Aprilovo in Popovo municipality. In several areas, the river has exceeded its banks, leading to localized flooding and overflow conditions.
Authorities have activated coordinated response procedures involving multiple institutions. Teams from the Ministry of Interior’s regional directorate, officials from the Popovo municipality, and units from the Fire Safety and Population Protection service are currently deployed on the ground. Local administration representatives, including the village mayor, are assisting in alerting residents in a timely manner and preparing potential evacuation measures if conditions worsen.
Officials stated that the situation remains under continuous observation, with additional steps ready to be implemented if necessary in order to limit damage and ensure public safety. The regional governor emphasized that all developments are being closely monitored and that further action will be taken depending on how the situation evolves.
The Targovishte regional administration has urged residents in affected and nearby areas to comply with instructions from competent authorities and to avoid entering high-risk zones until the water levels stabilize.
The final day of March will start with a temporary break in precipitation and more sunshine, most noticeable across Northern Bulgaria
A rapid deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Bulgaria in the final days of March, with forecasters warning of a mix of heavy rainfall, falling temperatures and even snow in some areas
A yellow warning for significant rainfall has been issued across the western half of Bulgaria, covering areas including Montana, Vratsa, Sofia City and Sofia Region, Lovech, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, as well as parts of Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Gabro
Rainy and unstable weather is expected across Bulgaria on Friday, March 27, with precipitation gradually spreading from western regions in the morning to most parts of the country by evening
Seismic activity continues to be recorded around Mount Athos following a stronger earthquake measured at 4.9 on the Richter scale, with authorities confirming a sequence of ongoing aftershocks.
An earthquake with a magnitude of around 5 on the Richter scale struck the Aegean Sea at 9:08 p.m. yesterday, with tremors felt across large parts of Bulgaria.
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