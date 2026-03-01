Cherni Lom River Overflows After Heavy Rains in Aprilovo, Emergency Teams Deployed

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 30, 2026, Monday // 10:56
Bulgaria: Cherni Lom River Overflows After Heavy Rains in Aprilovo, Emergency Teams Deployed Photo: с.Априлово,общ.Попово - Facebook

Heavy rainfall over the past several hours has caused a sharp rise in water levels of the Cherni Lom River in the vicinity of the village of Aprilovo in Popovo municipality. In several areas, the river has exceeded its banks, leading to localized flooding and overflow conditions.

Authorities have activated coordinated response procedures involving multiple institutions. Teams from the Ministry of Interior’s regional directorate, officials from the Popovo municipality, and units from the Fire Safety and Population Protection service are currently deployed on the ground. Local administration representatives, including the village mayor, are assisting in alerting residents in a timely manner and preparing potential evacuation measures if conditions worsen.

Officials stated that the situation remains under continuous observation, with additional steps ready to be implemented if necessary in order to limit damage and ensure public safety. The regional governor emphasized that all developments are being closely monitored and that further action will be taken depending on how the situation evolves.

The Targovishte regional administration has urged residents in affected and nearby areas to comply with instructions from competent authorities and to avoid entering high-risk zones until the water levels stabilize.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: rainfall, water, river

Related Articles:

Water Prices Rise Across Bulgaria from March 1 After Regulator’s Decision

Water prices in a number of Bulgarian cities are increasing as of March 1, following a decision by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission

Society | March 1, 2026, Sunday // 09:06

Bulgarian MPs Target Water Holding Leadership Amid Rising Prices and Governance Concerns

MPs from We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB) have called for the resignation of the head of Bulgaria’s state-owned Water and Sewerage Holding, citing concerns over rising water prices and potential conflicts of interest within the company’

Politics | February 27, 2026, Friday // 13:06

Shumen Faces Indefinite Water Outage Following Pumping Station Breakdown

Shumen remains without water as the city faces an ongoing disruption at its main pumping station

Society | February 16, 2026, Monday // 11:02

Silistra and Razgrad Residents Pay Over 3 Euros per Cubic Meter as Water Costs Soar

In Bulgaria, the cost of water is reaching record levels in certain regions, with residents of Silistra and Razgrad facing the highest prices in the country

Society | January 5, 2026, Monday // 14:37

New Year, New Water Prices: Euro Transition Brings Mixed Impacts for Bulgarian Households

New water prices in Bulgaria take effect from today, January 1, 2026, with adjustments ranging from a 12 percent decrease to a 14 percent increase

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 13:11

Bulgarian Village Faces Water Shortages Ahead of Christmas

Residents of Izvorovo, a village in Haskovo, are struggling with severe water shortages just before Christmas due to an outdated and failing water supply network

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Tuesday Brings Mixed Weather To Bulgaria With Sunshine And Later Showers

The final day of March will start with a temporary break in precipitation and more sunshine, most noticeable across Northern Bulgaria

Society » Environment | March 30, 2026, Monday // 17:17

Winter Strikes Back: Snow Expected in Bulgaria This Weekend as Temperatures Drop Sharply

A rapid deterioration in weather conditions is expected across Bulgaria in the final days of March, with forecasters warning of a mix of heavy rainfall, falling temperatures and even snow in some areas

Society » Environment | March 27, 2026, Friday // 17:15

Bulgaria Weather Outlook: March Ends With Storms, Snowfall Risk and Unstable April Forecast Ahead

A yellow warning for significant rainfall has been issued across the western half of Bulgaria, covering areas including Montana, Vratsa, Sofia City and Sofia Region, Lovech, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, as well as parts of Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Gabro

Society » Environment | March 27, 2026, Friday // 12:00

Bulgaria Braces for Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Across 16 Regions on Friday

Rainy and unstable weather is expected across Bulgaria on Friday, March 27, with precipitation gradually spreading from western regions in the morning to most parts of the country by evening

Society » Environment | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 18:04

Aftershocks Shake Mount Athos After Earthquake, Monasteries Report Minor Damage

Seismic activity continues to be recorded around Mount Athos following a stronger earthquake measured at 4.9 on the Richter scale, with authorities confirming a sequence of ongoing aftershocks.

Society » Environment | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 12:00

Strong Aegean Earthquake Felt Across Bulgaria, No Damage Reported

An earthquake with a magnitude of around 5 on the Richter scale struck the Aegean Sea at 9:08 p.m. yesterday, with tremors felt across large parts of Bulgaria.

Society » Environment | March 26, 2026, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria