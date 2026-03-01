Cherni Lom River Overflows After Heavy Rains in Aprilovo, Emergency Teams Deployed

Heavy rainfall over the past several hours has caused a sharp rise in water levels of the Cherni Lom River in the vicinity of the village of Aprilovo in Popovo municipality. In several areas, the river has exceeded its banks, leading to localized flooding and overflow conditions.

Authorities have activated coordinated response procedures involving multiple institutions. Teams from the Ministry of Interior’s regional directorate, officials from the Popovo municipality, and units from the Fire Safety and Population Protection service are currently deployed on the ground. Local administration representatives, including the village mayor, are assisting in alerting residents in a timely manner and preparing potential evacuation measures if conditions worsen.

Officials stated that the situation remains under continuous observation, with additional steps ready to be implemented if necessary in order to limit damage and ensure public safety. The regional governor emphasized that all developments are being closely monitored and that further action will be taken depending on how the situation evolves.

The Targovishte regional administration has urged residents in affected and nearby areas to comply with instructions from competent authorities and to avoid entering high-risk zones until the water levels stabilize.