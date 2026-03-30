US Lets Russian Oil Tanker Reach Cuba Amid Deepening Energy Crisis

The United States has allowed a Russian oil tanker to proceed to Cuba, despite the broader pressure campaign against the island’s energy supplies, according to reports citing American officials familiar with the situation. The vessel, carrying hundreds of thousands of barrels of crude oil, was nearing Cuban territorial waters and is expected to dock at the port of Matanzas, potentially within hours. Despite having the capacity to intervene, including the presence of Coast Guard cutters in the area, Washington chose not to stop the shipment, effectively permitting its arrival.

The decision comes against the backdrop of an ongoing de facto oil blockade imposed by the administration of Donald Trump, which has sharply reduced fuel flows to Cuba in recent months. The tanker, loaded with Russian crude, is expected to provide temporary relief to the island, where energy shortages have intensified into a full-scale crisis. Analysts suggest that the delivery could buy the Cuban government several weeks before fuel reserves are depleted, easing immediate pressure amid growing economic strain.

Cuba has been facing severe disruptions, including fuel rationing and repeated nationwide blackouts, after going without significant oil imports for months. The situation deteriorated further following Washington’s actions against Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this year, which effectively cut off a major source of subsidized oil for Havana. Additional US measures, including threats of tariffs on countries continuing to supply Cuba, prompted others such as Mexico to halt exports, further tightening the squeeze.

The reasons behind Washington’s decision not to block the Russian shipment remain unclear. It comes at a time when the United States has also eased certain restrictions on Russian oil exports due to global supply disruptions linked to the conflict involving Iran. The move adds another layer of complexity to an already tense geopolitical environment, where energy security concerns intersect with broader strategic considerations.

For Cuba, the arrival of the tanker is likely to offer only temporary respite. While it may help stabilize the immediate situation and reduce the risk of a deeper collapse, it also underscores the island’s continued reliance on external partners such as Russia, with whom it has maintained close ties dating back to the Cold War.