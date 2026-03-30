Fuel Price Relief or Illusion? Experts Say Bulgaria’s Measures Target Fear, Not Inflation

The Bulgarian government’s response to rising fuel prices is being interpreted by economists more as a social intervention than a genuine anti-inflation policy, with the primary goal seen as easing public anxiety rather than directly curbing price growth. Speaking on Nova TV, Petar Ganev from the Institute of Economic Research, along with economists Rumen Galabinov and Shteryo Nozharov, outlined differing aspects of the current approach, but agreed that the measures are relatively cautious and limited in scope.

According to Ganev, expectations that the state should impose direct price caps on fuels are misplaced, as this does not fall within its role. He described the current package as moderate and carefully calibrated, arguing that more targeted support would be far more effective. In his view, directing assistance toward key sectors such as transport and food production would yield stronger results with fewer resources, whereas broad-based support risks becoming financially unsustainable. He also left open the possibility of more serious interventions if the situation were to deteriorate further.

The broader context of rising global oil prices, driven by the conflict in the Middle East, is feeding into domestic concerns. Nozharov pointed out that inflation is not driven solely by economic fundamentals, but also by perception, noting that psychological factors play a significant role. He suggested that the speed with which the government introduced its measures was intended to send a signal of control and responsiveness, thereby preventing panic-driven behaviors such as excessive stockpiling. In his assessment, however, most of the current policies are social in nature, offering relief to vulnerable groups without substantially influencing overall inflation, while only a limited portion directly targets price stability.

Galabinov emphasized that the government is attempting to apply a mix of approaches commonly seen across Europe. These include administrative actions, adjustments related to excise duties and VAT, and compensation mechanisms. He described the strategy as an effort to achieve impact with minimal fiscal cost, reflecting the constraints under which the authorities are operating. Despite the current price pressures, he also noted that Bulgaria continues to maintain the lowest diesel and gasoline prices within the eurozone.

Taken together, the expert assessments suggest that while the measures may provide short-term reassurance and targeted support, their broader impact on inflation remains limited, with the focus clearly placed on social cushioning rather than systemic price control.