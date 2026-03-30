War Day 31: US-Israel vs Iran Turns More Dangerous as Oil Surges and Missiles Fly

On the 31st day of the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, diplomatic efforts continue in parallel with an escalating military and political standoff. While international actors are seeking ways to de-escalate, the three central players remain entrenched in their positions. US President Donald Trump has suggested that a potential agreement may be within reach, claiming that Tehran has accepted most elements of a detailed set of US demands following a series of contacts. As part of what he described as a confidence-building step, he said Iran had agreed to supply significant quantities of oil. At the same time, he openly raised the possibility of the United States taking control of Iranian oil resources, including the strategic Kharg Island export hub, a move that could require a prolonged military presence.

Tehran, however, has issued stark warnings. Senior Iranian officials have accused Washington of pursuing a dual-track approach, publicly discussing negotiations while allegedly preparing for a ground invasion. The speaker of Iran’s parliament stated that Iranian forces are ready to confront any such move, warning of severe retaliation against US troops. These concerns have intensified following the arrival of the USS Tripoli in the region, carrying thousands of American personnel as part of a Marine deployment typically used for amphibious operations. Iranian officials have also rejected suggestions that the timeline of the conflict is externally determined, insisting that the end of the war will depend solely on decisions made in Tehran.

Amid rising tensions, diplomatic initiatives are still underway. Pakistan has indicated readiness to host talks between the United States and Iran in the coming days, following consultations with regional powers including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. These efforts reflect broader concern over the risk of further escalation, particularly as the conflict begins to impact global markets. Oil prices have surged sharply, at times exceeding 116 dollars per barrel, while financial markets in Asia have reacted negatively, with major indices in Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong recording notable declines. Governments in the region are considering emergency measures, including fuel tax cuts and potential restrictions on private transport, to mitigate the economic fallout.

On the ground, the conflict continues to widen. Iranian strikes have affected targets across the Gulf, including an attack in Kuwait that resulted in the death of a foreign worker and damage to critical infrastructure. Gulf states have reported intercepting missiles and drones, while a separate Iranian strike appears to have damaged a US military aircraft at a base in Saudi Arabia, leaving several service members injured. In Iraq, rockets hit a US facility near Baghdad airport, igniting an aircraft used by Iraqi special forces.

Israel has intensified its military operations, conducting strikes in and around Tehran and indicating it is close to completing its list of priority targets. At the same time, Israeli forces are expanding their activities in southern Lebanon, engaging in exchanges of fire with Hezbollah and moving into areas south of the Litani River. Reports from humanitarian groups warn that the destruction of key infrastructure in the area could isolate tens of thousands of civilians.

The conflict has also drawn in additional actors. Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have launched drones toward Israel, marking their first direct involvement in this phase of the war, though Israeli defenses intercepted the projectiles. Across the region, countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have reported ongoing aerial threats.