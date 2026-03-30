Bulgaria’s Acting PM Leads Government Delegation to Ukraine for Key Meetings

World » UKRAINE | March 30, 2026, Monday // 09:21
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Acting PM Leads Government Delegation to Ukraine for Key Meetings

Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov has arrived in Kyiv as part of an official Bulgarian government visit. He is accompanied by a delegation that includes several key ministers: Foreign Affairs Minister Nadezhda Neynsky, Transport and Communications Minister Korman Ismailov, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, Education and Science Minister Sergey Ignatov, and Energy Minister Traycho Traykov.

Upon arrival at the capital’s railway station, the Bulgarian officials were welcomed by Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa.

During the visit, the Bulgarian prime minister is scheduled to hold a series of high-level meetings with Ukrainian leadership, including talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, and the Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk. The discussions are expected to take place within the framework of ongoing bilateral engagement between the two countries.

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Tags: Bulgarian, Ukraine, Gyurov

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