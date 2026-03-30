Shrinking Population, Rising Wages: The Contradictions Shaping Bulgaria Today

Bulgaria’s population continues to shrink, entire settlements are being emptied, while at the same time new housing is being built and left unoccupied. These contrasting trends emerge from the latest demographic, economic and lifestyle data, discussed on BNT by the head of the National Statistical Institute, Atanas Atanasov.

In the context of upcoming elections, comparisons between census figures and voter lists again raise questions. Atanasov clarified that the NSI has no role in compiling electoral registers, noting that past proposals to assign this responsibility to the institute were abandoned. The apparent discrepancies, such as in Vidin where eligible voters outnumber residents, stem from methodology: the NSI counts all people residing in the country, including foreigners, while voting rights apply to Bulgarian citizens regardless of whether they live at home or abroad.

Current projections suggest the population will remain around 6.4 million, with no major deviations expected. However, demographic processes are slow-moving and difficult to reverse. The downward trend is not recent, dating back to the mid-1980s, when Bulgaria’s population was close to 9 million. Low birth rates and sustained emigration have contributed significantly, alongside internal migration toward larger urban centers.

Regional disparities are becoming more pronounced. Some areas are shrinking rapidly, with Vidin losing roughly a quarter of its population within a decade. Even regional hubs such as Smolyan now count only about 24,000 residents. Across the country, there are more than 5,200 settlements, nearly 200 of which have no inhabitants at all.

Migration patterns show a clear concentration toward major cities. Sofia remains the primary destination, followed by Plovdiv, Varna and increasingly Burgas. As a result, only about one in four Bulgarians now lives in rural areas.

The demographic structure also reflects longer female life expectancy. Women outnumber men, with roughly 108 women per 100 men, a difference largely explained by a gap of over seven years in average lifespan.

Despite the population decline, construction activity remains strong, though a significant portion of newly built housing stands empty. This is linked to investment behavior, as real estate remains one of the preferred forms of saving in Bulgaria.

Public perceptions of inflation often differ from official data. Atanasov explained that national statistics measure average inflation across the entire population, while individual households experience it differently depending on their consumption patterns.

There are, however, indicators of improving living standards. The share of household spending on food has fallen below 30%, compared to around 50% in the 1990s. At the same time, the labor market shows low unemployment and rising wages, with acute labor shortages in some regions. Income disparities persist, with average salaries significantly higher in Sofia than the national average.

A lesser-known aspect highlighted in the data is the presence of stateless individuals. While globally their number exceeds 10 million, Bulgaria is home to just over 500 people without citizenship.