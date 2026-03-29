Bulgaria’s Currency Switch Near Complete: BNB Reports 91% of Leva Out of Circulation

The Bulgarian National Bank reported that by March 27, 2026, the transition from the lev to the euro is progressing in line with the established legal framework and previously approved operational plans.

Data from the central bank shows that approximately 2.9 billion leva in banknotes and coins remain outside BNB vaults. This means that around 91% of the cash in circulation at the beginning of 2025 has already been withdrawn. The pace of the process has exceeded initial expectations, with the 90% threshold reached well ahead of the originally projected deadline of the end of June 2026, largely due to effective coordination between the institutions involved.

At the same time, euro cash circulation has expanded steadily. As of the same date, the net issuance of euro banknotes and coins in Bulgaria has surpassed 7.8 billion euros, ensuring smooth functioning of payments and meeting the needs of businesses and households.

Since February 1, 2026, the euro has been the sole legal tender in the country, marking the formal completion of the currency transition.