Knife Attacker in Sofia Previously Detained for Armed Robbery and Hooliganism

Crime | March 28, 2026, Saturday // 10:43
Bulgaria: Knife Attacker in Sofia Previously Detained for Armed Robbery and Hooliganism

The 39-year-old woman who attacked four German citizens with a knife in central Sofia has a prior criminal record that includes an armed robbery committed in 2020, for which she was detained. According to Deputy Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs Nikolay Peltekov, she was later sentenced by the Sofia District Court to 10 days of arrest for hooliganism in 2023. In the same year, she was also declared wanted at the request of her mother.

The latest incident unfolded during peak evening hours. At 7:29 p.m., emergency services received a report of two injured individuals at the Vasil Levski Stadium metro station. Roughly 15 minutes later, a second signal alerted authorities to two women who had been stabbed at a bus stop on Cherni Vrah Boulevard.

The attacker was apprehended later that night. Authorities describe her as known to law enforcement, though she has not been officially registered as mentally ill. Acting Interior Minister Emil Dechev indicated that there are strong indications of psychological issues, but stressed that a formal expert assessment is required. He ruled out terrorism, political motives, or personal gain as factors behind the attacks.

Additional details emerged from the Center for Urban Mobility, which reported that information about the suspect came from an incident on bus line 94 near the Hilton Hotel around 8:00 p.m. Video surveillance footage from the vehicle was immediately handed over to police, allowing for rapid identification and subsequent detention of the woman.

The injured were transported to Pirogov Emergency Hospital and the Military Medical Academy, where they received medical treatment.

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Tags: woman, stabbed, criminal, sofia

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