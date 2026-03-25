Sofia Airport Expands Big: 30 Airlines, 94 Destinations in Summer 2026 Schedule

Sofia’s Vasil Levski Airport is entering the summer 2026 season with a significantly expanded flight network, offering more destinations and greater connectivity across Europe and beyond. According to the airport operator SOF Connect, 30 major airlines will operate flights from Sofia to a total of 94 destinations during the summer schedule.

Airport representatives describe the updated network as part of a broader effort to strengthen Sofia’s role as a regional aviation hub. SOF Connect’s Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Dimitar Bikov, stated that the expanded timetable is intended to meet rising demand from both business and leisure travellers, while further enhancing Bulgaria’s connectivity.

Several airlines are introducing new routes or expanding existing ones. Bulgaria Air will launch a new connection to Porto, Portugal’s second-largest city, starting April 9, with twice-weekly flights scheduled on Thursdays and Sundays.

Ryanair is also adding multiple destinations. Its new routes include Lamezia Terme, beginning March 29 with three weekly flights, Marrakech starting March 30 with two weekly services, and Turin from March 31 with three weekly departures.

Wizz Air is significantly increasing its presence in Sofia’s schedule with a broad expansion across Europe and beyond. New and adjusted routes include Rimini starting March 29, Palma de Mallorca, Santander, Lamezia Terme, and a shift to Warsaw Chopin Airport instead of Modlin. Additional summer connections will include Corfu beginning June 7, Rhodes from July 3, Budapest from early July, Palermo from July 4, and Tirana during the peak summer period. The airline will also operate flights to Sharm el-Sheikh from July 5, with Hurghada added later in the season for continued winter operations.

SunExpress is also expanding its services with flights to Izmir starting April 3, initially operating three times a week and increasing to four weekly flights from May.

Overall, the summer 2026 schedule is designed to offer a wide range of travel options, from popular Mediterranean beach destinations to major European cities. The expanded network reflects growing passenger demand and aims to strengthen Sofia Airport’s position as a key transport hub connecting Bulgaria with an increasingly diverse set of international destinations.

SOF Connect, which has managed Vasil Levski Airport since 2021 under a 35-year concession owned by infrastructure fund Meridiam, says the long-term modernization plan focuses on improving infrastructure, services, and passenger experience, while supporting tourism growth and Bulgaria’s broader economic development.